Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...South winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay and adjoining estuaries north of Smith Point VA, and Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 10 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&