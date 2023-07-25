SALISBURY, Md.- A Wicomico County Judge has handed down his sentence for the man who plead guilty to indecent exposure and trespassing on school grounds.
52 year-old Aaron Dunn was sentenced to three and a half years in prison, the maximum possible penalty.
According to court documents, on April 25, Dunn entered the third floor of the Academic Commons at Salisbury University. Dunn then began masturbating next to a student at a desk who was unable to see what was taking place. Documents say Dunn only ceased masturbating when confronted by another student. Dunn fled after being confronted.
Officials say Dunn had previously been prohibited from the SU campus in 2005 for a similar incident. Dunn has been convicted of indecent expusure on five separate occasions since 2000.