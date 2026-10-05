CAROLINE COUNTY, Md. - A man has been sentenced for murdering a vulnerable person at a home in Ridgley.
The Caroline County Sheriff's Office says Tyler Davis was sentenced to 25 years behind bars for killing 65-year-old Robert Daywalt.
As WBOC previously reported, then 22-year-old Tyler Davis was arrested in Sept. 2025 after authorities responded to a reported cardiac arrest at a home on Maple Avenue. Police say the Daywalt was found dead with apparent assault injuries.
Prosecutors say Davis and Daywalt, who lived together, got into a physical altercation, which led to Davis killing Daywalt.
In June 2026, Davis pleaded guilty to second-degree murder charge and the abuse of a vulnerable adult leading to physical injury.
On Sept 8, 2026, the Circuit Court for Caroline County sentenced Davis. For the charge of Second-Degree Murder, Davis was sentenced to 40 years of incarceration, with 20 years suspended. For the charge of Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult, Davis was sentenced to 10 years of incarceration, with five years suspended. The sentences are to be served concurrently.
Davis will serve his sentence in the Maryland Department of Corrections, according to the Caroline County Sheriff's Office.