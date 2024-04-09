WHALEYVILLE, MD.- A man has been sentenced for a motorcycle crash that seriously injured a woman.
Prosecutors say Michael Ebert of Sykesville, Md., was sentenced to three years with all but one year suspended. He will be put on five years of supervised probation once released.
The 53-year-old was convicted of causing life-threatening injury while operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.
Authorities say Ebert was riding his motorcycle on Route 50 in Whaleyville when he went off the road on September 14th, 2022. A passenger suffered paralysis, broken bones, and hearing loss.
A screening showed his blood alcohol content was more than .12.