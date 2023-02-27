SALISBURY, Md. - A Wicomico County man was sentenced late last week for the attempted kidnapping of a child in May of 2022. Noe Meja-Domingo received twenty-five years in the Division of Corrections, with a ten-year active term of incarceration and a suspension of the balance of sentence in favor of five years probation. He will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life and faces deportation at the end of the sentence.
Meja-Domingo was attending a family birthday party on May 14, 2022. At around 10 p.m. the victim’s mother had put the sleeping two-year old child to bed. The mother noted the window next to the child’s bed was closed at the time. Upon returning to the bedroom to put some items away, not five minutes later, the mother found Meja-Domingo reaching through the window attempting to pull the child out by the leg. The mother screamed and Meja-Domingo fled before later being apprehended.
Wicomico County State’s Attorney (SA) Jamie L. Dykes stated, “We cannot and will not tolerate those who endanger children in this community, and will vigorously prosecute these offenders.”
The State’s Attorney commended the Salisbury Police for their hard work and quick investigation.