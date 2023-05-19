DOVER, Del. - Kyle Leonard, 37, of Dover has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for the January 2022 fatal shooting of his mother.
Leonard pled guilty to 2nd Degree Murder on May 11. Judge Jeffrey Clark of the Kent County Superior Court sentenced him to 40 years behind bars, suspended after 30 years for 6 months of work release or home confinement. Two years of probation would follow as well.
Leonard was living with his mother when he fatally shot her.
We cannot rest as long as domestic and gun violence continues to afflict our communities,” said Attorney General Kathy Jennings. “This was a tragic and disturbing crime that highlights the serious danger that exists at the intersection of gun violence and domestic strife.”