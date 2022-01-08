DOVER, Del.- A Dover man has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing his mother Friday night.
Delaware State Police say, they were called to the 200 block of Harriet St. just before 7:20 p.m. 35-year-old, Kyle Leonard made the call saying he had shot and killed his mother inside the home.
When police arrived they found the 67-year-old woman dead from a gunshot wound. The gun was also found and recovered from the scene.
Leonard was arrested in the front yard without incident. He was transported to Delaware State Police Troop 3 were he was charged with murder first degree, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #7 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $200,000 cash bond.