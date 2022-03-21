CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Police in an eastern Virginia city say a man was fatally shot outside a local shopping center.
It marked another serious crime during a weekend of violence in the Hampton Roads region that's left four people dead.
The Chesapeake Police Department says its officers responded to a gunfire report Saturday at the Holly Point Shopping Center.
The man they found there died on the way to the hospital. The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk reports at least 15 people had been shot in shootings between Friday evening and Saturday afternoon in the region.
A Virginian-Pilot reporter died in a shooting outside a Norfolk restaurant and bar early Saturday.