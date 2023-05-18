SALISBURY, Md. - A Wicomico County Judge has sentenced a man to 98 years of incarceration following the man’s conviction on charges of Sexual Abuse of a Minor, three counts of Attempted Second Degree Rape, and related offenses.
Francisco Barrales-Aguirre, 29, was convicted in November of 2022.
According to the State's Attorney, Barrales-Aguirre’s victim first reported the sexual abuse in April of 2021. Barrales-Aguirre was a member of the household and the victim was under the age of 10.
“The work of those that investigate and prosecute sexual crimes perpetrated against children is of paramount importance,” said Wicomico County State’s Attorney Jamie Dykes. “The multi-disciplinary approach of the Child Advocacy Center (CAC) strengthens investigations which results in justice for survivors and the community. The just sentence imposed in this case is a reflection of our community’s unyielding response to sexual predators who seek to harm our most vulnerable.”
If Barrales-Aguirre is ever released from prison, he will be subject to lifetime supervision as a sex offender and must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.