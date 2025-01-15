PRINCESS ANNE, MD — The Princess Anne Volunteer Fire Company announced it would transition its emergency medical services (EMS) responsibilities to Somerset County by July 1, 2025.
Somerset EMS is divided into two geographical areas. The Princess Anne Volunteer Fire Company covers the upper majority of the county.
Princess Anne Volunteer Fire Company cited a significant deficit in their announcement, resulting from low payments from Medicare and Medicaid.
Matt Tomlins is the captain of the Lower Somerset Ambulance and Rescue Squad. Tomlins said he understands the financial challenges of funding a volunteer first response operation.
"It's a very expensive business, and unfortunately, we can't not transport somebody who calls 911 because they don't have insurance," Tomlins said.
The multiple Princess Anne Fire Company employees WBOC spoke to today said they are not permitted to comment on the matter at this time.
Tomlins said Lower Somerset EMS did not receive prior notice from the Princess Anne Fire Company Board of Directors or the Somerset County Commission.
"Our career employees that we employ down there, they are obviously concerned with the final outcome," Tomlins said. "They're concerned if it goes to a county-wide system, how that's going to impact them."
Despite repeated attempts by WBOC to contact the Somerset County Commissioners and numerous stops to the Commission Office, no one made themselves available for an interview.
Somerset County Commissioners did release a statement to WBOC, stating they are working diligently with the Princess Anne Volunteer Fire Department to assure service is not interrupted during the transition.