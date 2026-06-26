child sex abuse generic

MARDELA SPRINGS, Md. - A Wicomico County man has been arrested on 30 charges including multiple counts of sex abuse of a minor and assault, according to court records obtained by WBOC.

Prosecutors allege that 39-year-old Rufino Leandro-Osorio, of Mardela Springs, committed the alleged abuse between 2020 and 2026. One of the victims was a member of his household, according to court records. 

In total, Leandro-Osorio could face an over-300 year maximum sentence if convicted on all 30 counts, which include several felonies. 

An arrest warrant was issued on June 16 and Leandro-Osorio was taken into custody on June 24. He is currently being held without bond following an initial appearance in Wicomico County Circuit Court on Thursday, June 25.

Rufino Leandro-Osorio

Wicomico County Sheriff's Office

 

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

Recommended for you