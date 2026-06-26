MARDELA SPRINGS, Md. - A Wicomico County man has been arrested on 30 charges including multiple counts of sex abuse of a minor and assault, according to court records obtained by WBOC.
Prosecutors allege that 39-year-old Rufino Leandro-Osorio, of Mardela Springs, committed the alleged abuse between 2020 and 2026. One of the victims was a member of his household, according to court records.
In total, Leandro-Osorio could face an over-300 year maximum sentence if convicted on all 30 counts, which include several felonies.
An arrest warrant was issued on June 16 and Leandro-Osorio was taken into custody on June 24. He is currently being held without bond following an initial appearance in Wicomico County Circuit Court on Thursday, June 25.