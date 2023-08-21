Mardela Springs Man Sentenced for Child Sex Abuse

WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. - A judge sentenced Joseph Norman Jr. to 35 years behind bars for sexual abuse of a minor.
According to the Office of the State's Attorney for Wicomico County, on Aug. 18, a judge sentenced Joseph Norman Jr., 31, of Mardela Springs, to an active sentence of 35 years of incarceration.
Norman Jr. previously pleaded guilty on June 6 to Sexual Abuse of a Minor, two counts of Sexual Offense in the Third Degree, and Manufacturing Child Pornography. The State's Attorney says following his active sentence, Norman, Jr., will be on 5 years of supervised probation and will be subject to 20 years of incarceration should he violate probation. He will likewise be required to register as a Tier III Sex Offender, which is a term of registration for life.
Officials say in Jan. 2023, Norman, Jr., sexually abused a minor who was then under his care and responsibility, and recorded one of the sex acts on his phone. The victim was reportedly under the age of 16 at the time.
Wicomico County State’s Attorney (SA) Jamie L. Dykes said, “When a child is abused, offenders exact a devastating toll on the survivor, in both body and mind. This hurt is worsened when offenders memorialize the abuse. Let the steadfast prosecution of this case and the Court’s strong sentence act as our own memorialization that sexual violence against children will never be tolerated in our community, and will always be relentlessly investigated and prosecuted."