OCEAN CITY, Md. - Plans for a Margaritaville style resort in Ocean City appear to be back on track. The project was put on hold in December. The developer agreed to some changes including enhancing the landscape in the setback areas, proceeding under single ownership, and pursuing workforce housing opportunities. But perhaps the biggest change is expanding Washington Lane which planning and community development director Bill Neville says the developer is prepared to do.
“What is being proposed is that the applicant would improve the alley to a 23 foot wide paved section and would agree to maintain that as it goes through their site,” Neville said.
The plans still call for a 265 room hotel with bars and restaurants, pools, a wellness center and retail space. Some people in Ocean City like Cait Navarro are excited about the possibility of the jimmy buffet style resort coming to the beach town.
“It would really appeal to a lot of different demographics and really help the economy out and just be a fun place for everybody to go,” Navarro said.
To accommodate more workforce housing, Neville says the applicant is placing a property on 14th street under contract that would provide 48 beds and 20 employee parking spots. Neville says the hotel will also have ample parking.
“I do think with the 400 spaces proposed and basically 350 it what’s required for the hotel, plus the conference, plus the restaurants under our normal zoning code requirements they are looking at the fact that they probably have an extra 50 to work with,” Neville said.
Planning and Zoning has not yet voted on the project - and there is no known timetable when that could happen. After planning and zoning vote on it - then the project would be presented to the mayor and city council.