OCEAN CITY, Md. -- The development company working to bring a Margaritaville resort to Ocean City experienced a major tragedy last week. Timothy Kinsley and his brother Jonathan were killed on a skiing trip in Canada.
Timothy was the president of Kinsley Properties and Jonathan was an executive at Kinsley Properties. Both were working with leaders in Ocean City to build a Margaritaville in the resort town.
But, it still looks like the project will move forward, despite the untimely death of the Kinsley brothers and a right of way issue.
"I wouldn’t call the right of way a snag," said Hugh Cropper, the attorney representing the developers. "The town has decided to do the right of way improvements for the entire section, the entire 15 block section and I think the Margaritaville folks are supportive of that."
Originally, the town planned on just doing right of way improvements between 13th and 14th Street, where Margaritaville would go. The project appeared to be in jeopardy when an ordinance that would have given the developers the right of way for that section was pulled.
But, Cropper said the project will move forward with the entire Baltimore Avenue upgrade.
"I see it as just the next step, a different path, but a path forward," said Cropper.
The upgrades to Baltimore Avenue include widening the sidewalks and putting power lines below ground, something Cropper said will benefit Margaritaville.
"It'll be nice to open that up and widen it, so we're anxious for that to happen for the town, and Margaritaville wants to be a part of that," said Cropper.
When it's all said and done, the resort will have swimming pools, retail shops, roughly 250 rooms and conference rooms for conventions and meetings in the offseason.
While it could still be awhile before it's 5 o'clock somewhere, all the time in Ocean City, the excitement among people in Ocean City about potentially having a Margaritaville in town is building.
"It would be really cool in general, just to have something else to do than Alley Oops bowling or going to a bar," said Juan Ruiz.
A few bumps along the way, but the future of a Margaritaville in Ocean City is still looking bright.