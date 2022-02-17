ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Recreational marijuana use could be on the Maryland ballot in November as state lawmakers are weighing two bills in this legislative session. The first would establish the referendum. The second would allow for 1.5 ounces of marijuana for people 21 and over for recreational use. It would also expunge the conviction of anyone found guilty of simple possession, as long as that is their only charge. Delegate Carl Anderton says the people should decide issues like this one.
“The point is to make sure every voice is heard and every vote is counted and the majority of Maryland will decide what's best for all of Maryland, versus a very slim minority in the legislative halls,” Anderton said.
Some say the benefits of marijuana outweigh the risks and point to alcohol as a substance that is potentially more dangerous. Victoria Lipscomb does not see a problem voting yes on a potential ballot.
“I have never seen it be a problem from my own experience. I have seen people hold down multiple jobs to get things done so I don’t really see any negative aspects for people who use cannabis for recreational use,” Lipscomb said.
Others like Crystal Quillen say legalizing marijuana could lead to bigger problems.
“I have kids so just because it is legal I wouldn't want them to say, they are making it legal then we can smoke it because what if they get the laced kind, what if it affects them. I am against it,” Quillen said.
Anderton is urging people to reach out to their local delegates, to give input on this issue. If the measure went to a referendum and passed, legalized marijuana would become law in July 2023.