MARION STATION, Md. - The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Marion Station man on multiple charges including attempted 2nd degree murder after they say he fired a shotgun at his brother.
Police say they were contacted by the victim on August 28th regarding an incident that occurred on August 18th. The victim, from Salisbury, reportedly told police that he had gone to visit his mother in Marion Station. The victim’s mother lives with his brother, Johnny Ray Holland, 37, who the victim reportedly said came out of his residence with a shotgun to confront him.
Holland allegedly ordered the victim to leave his property and an argument ensued. Police say Holland then reportedly fired a shotgun round towards his brother, striking the ground near where the victim stood. The victim then approached Holland, according to police, and Holland pointed the shotgun at the victim’s head. The victim then left the property.
Investigation by the Sheriff’s Office reportedly revealed security footage of the incident. A warrant was obtained and a firearm was seized from Holland’s Marion Station home.
Holland has been charged with the following:
-Attempted 2nd Degree Murder
-1st Degree Assault
-2nd Degree Assault
-Reckless Endangerment
-Use of a firearm in the commission of a Felony
-Openly Wear and Carry a Dangerous Weapon with the Intent and Purpose of Causing Injury
Holland was initially held in the Somerset County Detention Center, but was taken to the Somerset County District Court for bond review today, September 7th. There he was released and placed on electronic monitoring pending trial.