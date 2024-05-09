MARYLAND- Animal protection laws in Maryland now has more teeth.
On Thursday, Governor Wes Moore signed HB 379 into law. The legislation bans the use of big cats, bears, nonhuman primates, and elephants in traveling shows.
Violators can face a $2,000 civil penalty per violation.
Jennifer Bevan-Dangel, Maryland state director for the Humane Society of the United States, supported the signing saying, “Tormenting big cats, bears, monkeys and elephants under the guise of entertainment is a relic of a shameful past. With today’s bill signing, Maryland finally closes the curtain on traveling shows that haul wild animals around the country in cages just to force them to perform by intimidating them with bullhooks and whips. No animal should ever experience this kind of suffering."
According to the Humane Society, Maryland is now the tenth state to restrict the use of wild animals in circuses, fairs, and arena performances.