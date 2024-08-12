KENT ISLAND, MD - The state of Maryland is making the protection of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge a top priority, as the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) announces they are in the early stages of a new pier protection project. MDTA officials are currently evaluating the most effective methods to safeguard one of Maryland's most critical transportation routes.
While specific protective measures are still under consideration, the MDTA has emphasized that the urgency of this project remains high, especially following the recent collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge. In response, state engineers have begun focusing on both short-term and long-term solutions to enhance the bridge's security.
"We're reassessing the types of vessels that pass under the bridge, evaluating factors such as weight, speed, and length," said Jim Harkness, Chief Engineer at MDTA. "All of this will determine what we need to do to improve the bridge's security."
The types of vessels passing under the bridge include large container ships, bulk carriers, roll-on/roll-off carriers, and even barges propelled by tugboats.
"We need to, through our process of analysis, determine what are the threats for our particular bridge," Harkness added.
The feeling urgency for Queen Anne's County leaders and locals, of this initiative, was underscored just two weeks ago when a 946-foot vessel with steering problems led to a brief closure of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge. Queen Anne's County Commissioner Phil Dumenil expressed strong support for the project, stating, "All of a sudden these are realities that something like this could truly take place, that nobody ever really thought off." He added, "I don't think money should be an issue. I think that they should look at the studies, find out what its going to cost, find out what bulkheads or piers or whatever they are going to do to protect the structure of the bridge is going to be money well spent."
Local residents also recognize the importance of this initiative.
"It's vital," said Phyllis Ludden, a local resident. "If something happened to that bridge, I would probably have to move."
The MDTA anticipates that drivers could see the construction of new pier protection measures at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge by 2026.