MARYLAND - The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has announced three days in 2023 on which no license will be needed to fish.
All state residents and visitors can explore the state’s unique fishing opportunities without a license, trout stamp, or registration on Saturday, June 3rd, Saturday, June 10th, and Tuesday, July 4th.
Any individual may catch and possess finfish for recreational purposes in any tidal and nontidal Maryland waters on these days, the Department says. Anglers must still follow the Department’s current size and catch limits.
Angler access maps and fish identification charts are also being offered by the Department to help anglers.
Other than these three free fishing days and outside specific license-free areas, all those 16 or older in Maryland must possess a license to fish.
Below are links to the resources offered by the Department of Natural Resources to anglers: