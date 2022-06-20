REI Employees in green welcome shoppers to the REI (Recreational Equipment, Inc.) Grand Opening at REI SoHo, the outdoor retailer's first Manhattan store, Dec. 2, 2011 in New York. Workers at the New York City outpost of outdoor clothing and equipment seller REI voted overwhelmingly in March to join a union, the first REI store to do so. Seattle-based REI has more than 170 locations across 41 states and Washington, D.C.