Maryland asks USDA for disaster declaration to help farmers impacted by recent freeze

MARYLAND - Governor Wes Moore sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Agriculture asking for a formal disaster designation to open up federal assistance for farmers.
The letter comes after a devastating freeze and frost event on April 21, which caused major damages to crops across Maryland.
Governor Moore's letter requests a "Secretarial Disaster Designation", which would allow affected farmers in the state to access federal financial assistance and emergency loans.
The Maryland Farm Bureau sent a similar letter to the USDA earlier in May.
A Maryland Farm Bureau survey found that the freeze caused average crop losses of nearly 68%, and in some cases, near total losses.
Governor Moore's letter included data from Maryland Farm Service Agency, which indicated historic losses, including 94% of the apple crop, 99% of the peach crop, and 98% of the barley crop in several jurisdictions. Furthermore, the Maryland Wineries Association (MWA) reports that 36% of grape acreage suffered total loss, with an estimated $24.4 million deficit in projected wine sales for the 2026 vintage.