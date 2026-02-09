SALISBURY, Md. - Salisbury officials have announced a multi-million dollar funding boost from the Maryland Department of the Environment aimed at upgrading the city’s water treatment plant.
According to officials, $24,660,000 in funding assistance has been put aside in the Maryland Capital Budget for fiscal year 2027 for the project. The funds will support construction of a filter replacement at the Paleo Water Treatment Plant as well as upgrades to allow for operation of the new filter.
“This investment ensures that Salisbury continues to provide safe, clean drinking water for generations to come,” said Mayor Randy Taylor. “I want to take a moment to recognize Cori Cameron, our former Director of Water Works, who retired earlier this year after 38 years of dedicated service. Cori’s leadership and vision laid the foundation for projects like this, and we are grateful for her commitment to the health and well-being of our community.”
Taylor’s office says that while the city currently meets all PFAS standards, the upgrades will allow Salisbury to meet future regulatory changes expected in 2031. The project includes a new building to house the new filters and treatment equipment for PFAS remediation. Systems for PFAS and nitrate removal are included in the upgrades, according to the city.
“The City of Salisbury extends sincere gratitude for this generosity from the Governor’s Office and we will undoubtedly be grateful for decades to come,” a statement from Taylor’s office reads. “We are thankful to the state for these funds that will help the City to cover some of the financial burden of these necessary infrastructure improvements.”
Officials say Salisbury has also been awarded $9,458,000 in federal grant funds through the EPA. Those funds will support PFAS remediation at the Paleo Water Treatment Plant, according to Mayor Taylor’s office.