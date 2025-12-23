SALISBURY, Md. - The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development has awarded a $300,000 grant to bolster Wicomico County’s ongoing housing rehabilitation assistance efforts.
Wicomico County Executive Julie Giordano announced the awarded State Community Development Block Grant on Tuesday, Dec. 23, saying the funds would go towards improving the safety, quality, and longevity of homes throughout the county.
“This investment will directly benefit our residents by helping preserve existing housing stock and ensuring safe, livable homes for families across our community,” Giordano said “Housing rehabilitation is a vital component of neighborhood stability, and we are grateful to the DHCD for their continued partnership and support.”
Community Development Block Grants support statewide projects benefitting low- and moderate-income residents by addressing local development needs and strengthening neighborhoods, according to county officials. Giordano’s office says specific details on how the funds will be implemented will be released following the execution of the grant agreements.