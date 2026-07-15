ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Governor Wes Moore announced Wednesday that Maryland will invest $20 million in public boating and waterway improvement projects across the state during Fiscal Year 2027, with much of that funding going towards the Eastern Shore.
The funding includes $13 million from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources' Waterway Improvement Fund and $7 million in General Obligation Bond funding for 24 projects aimed at improving public boating access, dredging navigable waterways, enhancing boating safety and upgrading marine infrastructure.
"Boating is an integral aspect of Maryland's cultural identity that supports our seafood and tourism economies," Moore said in a statement. "These major investments provide resources to strengthen our boating infrastructure, expand recreational access, and ensure the longevity of our waterways for Marylanders to enjoy the Chesapeake Bay for generations to come."
According to the Department of Natural Resources, boating generates more than $4 billion in economic activity annually in Maryland and supports approximately 17,000 jobs, making it the state's largest outdoor recreation industry.
Several projects on the Eastern Shore are slated to receive funding, including:
-Somerset County: More than $8.7 million for bulkhead replacement and facility improvements at Somers Cove Marina in Crisfield, including $7 million in General Obligation Bond funding and nearly $1.73 million from the Waterway Improvement Fund.
-Dorchester County: $1 million for improvements at the Cambridge yacht basin, $500,000 for Tylers Cove Marina renovations and $100,000 for boating facility renovations in Vienna.
-Caroline County: $250,000 for improvements and fuel station upgrades at Choptank Marina.
-Talbot County: $546,000 for improvements at New Bridge Landing and $725,000 for marina improvements in St. Michaels.
-Worcester County: $325,000 for dredging at Public Landing near Snow Hill.
The Somers Cove Marina project is one of the largest included in this year's funding. The state-owned marina in Crisfield, the largest publicly owned marina in Maryland, is expected to undergo a $30 million renovation beginning later this summer.
The Department of Natural Resources said applications for Fiscal Year 2028 Waterway Improvement Fund grants will open online beginning July 15, 2026.