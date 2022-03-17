SALISBURY, Md. - According to Maryland Lottery and Gaming Director John Martin, mobile sports wagering in Maryland is still months away. The Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC) is waiting for a disparity study before proceeding with the process of granting mobile licenses. The commission met Wednesday and hired a firm to complete the study.
“Well I certainly understand the public's frustration, this is something that they voted on in November 2020 that they wanted sports wagering and it doesn't help when they pick up the paper or they look at news outlets and see other jurisdictions around the country launching sports books,” Martin said.
Bettors in Maryland, like Tom Murray have to rely on going to brick and mortar casinos to get in on the action as March Madness is underway. Murray says he is tired of making the drive to Ocean Downs Casino in Berlin, and he also wants to be able to live bet.
“I look at it everyday. I feel like it's coming soon, people tell me that it's coming soon but it's not here and it's definitely frustrating,” Murray said.
The disparity study would ensure small businesses, minority owned businesses, and women owned businesses would have a seat at the table in the growing sports wagering market. Up to 60 mobile licenses would be granted once that study and the rest of the legal process is complete. According to Cory Fox of FanDuel, the company starts preparing to launch when it appears they may get a license, to ensure they are able to launch day one.
“What we need at this point is the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission, SWARC as its known, they need to issue regulations around how one would apply for a mobile sports betting license….We strive to be first in every market that legalizes sports wagering and we certainly hope that if we are given a license to operate mobile sports wagering in Maryland that we would be ready on the first day that the lottery would authorize us to do so,” Fox said.
Martin hopes sports wagering in Maryland can be up and running during the NFL season later this year.