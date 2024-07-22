OCEAN CITY, Md. - Eastern Shore artists are expressing concern over recent Maryland budget cuts to arts programs, fearing significant impacts on local art communities. Nearly $150 million in funding has been slashed, affecting universities, the State Department of Health, and the Maryland State Arts Council, which awards grants to local artists.
The cuts include $437,000, or 1 percent, of the Maryland State Arts Council's budget. Jeffrey Auxer, a Berlin artist who received a grant from the council, worries about the broader economic implications.
"You are going to see a lot of small towns like Berlin who are striving in art and entertainment and not receiving that money is really going to change the local economy for other businesses as well as artists," Auxer said.
Rina Thaler, Executive Director at the Art League of Ocean City, emphasized the importance of fully funding art programs.
"People don't realize how important art is to community. That it's not just about painting on the wall or artists bringing in income for selling their work, but how art plays a role in community development, community pride," Thaler stated.
Governor Moore described the budget cuts as "really difficult choices" aimed at ensuring investment in healthcare and childcare. Thaler highlighted the critical role state funding plays in sustaining small organizations like hers.
"Maryland has been a leader in arts funding in the country, and why it's so important to continue that thread of funding, and why it's so important for individuals to support the work we're doing here," she said.
The Maryland Board of Public Works, comprised of the Governor, Lt. Governor, Comptroller, and State Treasurer, approved the cuts last week, marking a challenging time for Worcester County's art scene.