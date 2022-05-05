BALTIMORE- Maryland’s six casinos combined to generate $170,744,958 in gaming revenue during April 2022, state lottery officials said Thursday.
The total represents an increase of $8,638,592 (5.3%) compared to April 2021 and surpassed the March 2022 figure of $170.6 million to become the fourth-best month in the history of the state’s casino program, according to Maryland Lottery and Gaming.
Casino gaming contributions to the state in April 2022 totaled $71,853,298, an increase of $1,928,640 (2.8%) compared to April 2021.
Contributions to the Education Trust Fund in April 2022 were $52,228,442, an increase of $1,427,101 (2.8%) compared to April 2021. Casino gaming revenues also support the communities and jurisdictions where the casinos are located, Maryland’s horse racing industry, and small, minority- and women-owned businesses.
Maryland’s six privately owned casinos offer both slot machines and table games: MGM National Harbor in Prince George’s County; Live! Casino & Hotel in Anne Arundel County; Horseshoe Casino Baltimore in Baltimore City; Ocean Downs Casino in Worcester County; Hollywood Casino Perryville in Cecil County; and Rocky Gap Casino Resort in Allegany County.
In April 2021, MGM National Harbor and Horseshoe Casino were limited to 50% capacity due to COVID-19. The remaining four casinos had no capacity limitations in April 2021, but some slot machine and table game seats could not be occupied due to social-distancing guidelines.
The gaming revenue totals for April 2022 are as follows:
MGM National Harbor (2,101 slot machines, 210 table games)
$70,532,167 in April 2022, an increase of $8,177,543 (13.1%) from April 2021
Live! Casino & Hotel (3,756 slot machines, 183 table games)
$58,807,579 in April 2022, an increase of $590,353 (1.0%) from April 2021
Horseshoe Casino (1,510 slot machines, 145 table games)
$18,936,493 in April 2022, a decrease of $739,341 (-3.8%) from April 2021
Hollywood Casino (703 slot machines, 18 table games)
$8,465,963 in April 2022, a decrease of $56,106 (-0.7%) from April 2021
Ocean Downs Casino (866 slot machines, 18 table games)
$8,234,830 in April 2022, an increase of $548,291 (7.1%) from April 2021
Rocky Gap Casino (620 slot machines, 16 table games)
$5,767,926 in April 2022, an increase of $117,852 (2.1%) from April 2021