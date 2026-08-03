MARYLAND - Recreational anglers in Maryland can now keep more red drum under new fishing regulations that took effect Monday.
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources says the recreational catch and possession limit for red drum increased from one fish to three fish per person per day beginning Aug. 3. At the same time, the maximum size anglers are allowed to keep decreased from 27 inches to 26 inches.
Under the new regulations, recreational anglers may now keep up to three red drum measuring between 18 and 26 inches in total length.
The changes apply to recreational red drum fishing throughout Maryland, including the Chesapeake Bay, tidal tributaries, and coastal waters.
According to DNR, the regulations were adopted to comply with changes approved by the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission. In October 2025, the commission approved new red drum management measures calling for a three-fish daily bag limit and an 18- to 26-inch slot limit in Maryland, Virginia, and waters managed by the Potomac River Fisheries Commission.
Officials say aligning the regulations is intended to simplify management and enforcement across waters shared by the three jurisdictions. Virginia already has the new limits in place, according to DNR.
While Maryland's daily recreational limit increases from one fish to three, the change lowers the previous five-fish limit in Potomac River waters to three.
The new Maryland regulations also give DNR the authority to modify red drum catch limits, size limits, and seasons through public notice in order to implement future changes approved under the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission's management plan.