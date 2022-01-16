MARYLAND- U.S. Rep. David Trone of Maryland announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Trone, 66, said he's experiencing only mild symptoms and is isolating at home. Trone, a Democrat who represents Maryland's 6th Congressional District, said he is fully vaccinated and received a booster shot.
“I’ll be voting by proxy this upcoming week so I can isolate and recuperate safely at home,” Trone said in a statement late Saturday.
Trone is the second Maryland congressman to test positive for COVID-19 in the past week and joins dozens of federal lawmakers who have been infected since December.
U.S. Rep. C.A. “Dutch” Ruppersberger, a Baltimore County Democrat, announced Tuesday that he’d tested positive. Ruppersberger, 75, said that he was experiencing mild symptoms and would be isolating at home.
The U.S. House of Representatives altered its rules in May 2020 to allow absent members to vote by proxy for the first time in response to the pandemic.
Trone was first elected in 2018.