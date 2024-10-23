MARYLAND - The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is weighing possible changes to state policy to allow the harvesting of horseshoe crabs on Sundays.
Currently, catching and landing horseshoe crabs is banned on Saturdays and Sundays in Maryland.
DNR says commercial harvesters have requested Sunday harvesting to allow for flexibility and for higher efficiency in collecting the marine arthropods during optimal weather and market conditions.
According to Maryland officials, the maximum allowable landings for male horseshoe crabs per year in the commercial fishery is 255,980. The proposed change would not impact these numbers and would not allow for the harvesting of female crabs.
The change to DNR policy was discussed at the Coastal Recreational and Commercial Fisheries Forums on October 4th, 2024, and is now being considered in the “scoping process” until November 5th. During the scoping process, DNR says they gather suggestions and ideas as to how to address a fishery need or problem and identify any potential impacts or reasonable alternatives.
The public is encouraged to weigh in on the consideration here, with DNR accepting comments now until 11:59 p.m. on November 5th.
If approved, DNR says these changes could take effect as early as summer 2025.