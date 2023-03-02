MARYLAND -- Lawmakers in Annapolis are exploring harsh punishments for dangerous driving stunts, like drag racing and donuts. They are using Ocean City's special event zones as their model.
In 2020, Ocean City was approved to establish special event zones, where law enforcement could levy heavier fines and impound cars. Drivers breaking the rules could even face possible jail time.
But, Maryland State Senator Mary Beth Carozza(R) said this isn't the first time there has been a push for this statewide.
"Last year, other communities and jurisdictions around the state of Maryland saw that we[Ocean City] had this success and they wanted to take that and do it at the state level," said Carozza.
A bill ended up making it all the way to Governor Hogans desk, but, he vetoed it because he felt it wasn't strict enough and could undo what Ocean City had established.
Now, there is new legislation looking to spread those exhibition driving punishments across the state. Something law enforcement outside of Ocean City could enforce.
Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis said in Wicomico County, they see a similar problem to Ocean City's pop-up car rally's.
"We're seeing a lot of exhibition driving as well, not just with cars, but with motorcycles and ATV's on the roadway," said Lewis. "Racing each other driving down the road, spinning tires, doing wheelies."
If this legislation passes, Lewis is looking forward to being able to instill the same punishments for exhibition driving.
"It will give us an opportunity to enforce things stricter here in Wicomico County," said Lewis.
Unlike Ocean City's special event zone, this bill would allow stricter enforcement for exhibition driving anytime someone is caught, not just in special event zones.
"If the state law is passed and it has the same penalites and it's the same tool, we're fine with that," said Carozza.
The pop up car rally weekends have basically faded away in Ocean City because of this enforcement, and now Maryland may not be far behind.