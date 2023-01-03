SALISBURY, Md. - Ahead of recreational legalization this summer, Maryland has decriminalized possession of up to 1.5 ounces of marijuana as of January 1.
Salisbury Criminal Defense Attorney Luke Rommel says marijuana decriminalization means the expungement of past convictions.
"The impact of that is that Maryland courts are going to expunge all people's records who have convictions for marijuana related offenses that have now been decriminalized," he said.
Cannabis related criminal records will be expunged by July of 2024.
But you don't have to wait. The Maryland Courts website allows you to apply for an expungement without an attorney.
After this decriminalization will come the larger legalization of recreational use.
Caroline County State's Attorney Sloane Franklin says until that that takes place in July, his office will continue following the current law.
"The job of the State's Attorney's Office is the enforce the laws that are on the books. Until the legislature changes it, which we expect them to do, we will enforce the laws as they are written on the books today," he said.
Rommel says you won't have a criminal record for marijuana possession going forward, but you still could face penalties.
"The civil side to this would be much like a parking ticket, much like not paying a toll. There's still potentially economic consequence to that but it's not going to involve a risk to your liberty interest or potentially going to jail," he said.
As for legalization, we will not know the parameters of taxing, sales, licensing or even use in public until the General Assembly returns later this month.