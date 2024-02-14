MARYLAND - The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has reported a drop in the total number of deer harvested in the 2023-2024 hunting season compared to the previous year.
According to DNR, the total number of deer harvested across the state from September 8th, 2023 through February 3rd, 2024 was 72,642. That number includes animals harvested during the archery, firearms, and muzzleloader seasons.
The statewide total is just over a 5% decrease from the 2022-2023 season when a total of 76,687 deer were harvested, according to DNR. This year’s report comes as Maryland looks to lessen the economic impact of deer damage to agriculture in the state and considers increasing harvest limits for hunters.
“Deer hunting is essential for managing the state’s deer population and assists with reducing agricultural damage and deer-vehicle collisions,” said Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Karina Stonesifer.
On Maryland’s Eastern Shore, individual counties all reported similar drops in total harvest from last year, according to DNR data. Caroline County, for instance, saw an 11.2% drop in whitetail deer harvested, while Dorchester County saw a 9.2% decline.
The total antlered and antlerless whitetail deer harvest data for the 2023-2024 season for Eastern Shore Counties are as follows with their change over last year:
Caroline - 2,576 (-11.2%)
Dorchester - 2,067 (-9.2%)
Kent - 3,134 (-8.3%)
Queen Anne’s - 3,082 (-8.6%)
Somerset - 1,805 (-6.4%)
Talbot - 2,006 (-3.9%)
Wicomico - 2,442 (-1.1%)
Worcester - 2,704 (-4.7%)