MARYLAND - Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is inviting the public to submit their comments on proposed changes to the 2024-2025 hunting and trapping seasons and the 2024-2025 migratory game bird seasons and bag limits.
Proposed changes to hunting include combining the sea duck and offshore waterfowl hunting zones, eliminating the bag limit for red squirrels, extending the fox and coyote trapping seasons, and increasing antlerless dear harvest limits.
Bag limits changes for geese, ducks, rails, and doves are also being proposed with altered season dates.
“We have been working diligently to develop these proposals with our staff and our stakeholders, who represent a diverse group of citizens,” said Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Karina Stonesifer. “The current concepts, now available for public comment, are the results of that process and have been revised based on stakeholder input. We look forward to receiving comments from the public to help us further refine and finalize our proposals.”
Maryland neighbors can view and comment on the proposed changes to the hunting and trapping season here. Possible changes to the 2024-2025 migratory game bird seasons can also be commented on at this link. DNR says they will be accepting public comment now through February 26th. Feedback can also be submitted by phone at 410-260-8540.