OCEAN CITY, Md. - WBOC has learned both Maryland and Delaware have filed amicus curiae briefs urging a U.S. District Court judge to prevent the Trump Administration from revoking federal approval of US Wind’s project off Delmarva’s shores.
On Wednesday, Oct. 29, the offices of Maryland’s Attorney General Anthony Brown and Delaware’s Attorney General Kathleen Jennings submitted separate arguments detailing the US Wind project’s importance to the states. The proposed offshore project, the Attorney Generals argue, is expected to bring numerous benefits to both Maryland and Delaware, including economic, energy, and environmental boons.
Some Ocean City officials, residents, and businesses have maintained their strong disagreement and launched a lawsuit against the federal government, then under the Biden Administration, for approving US Wind’s proposed 114 turbines off the coast of Worcester and Sussex Counties. That lawsuit is ongoing, with US Wind since losing its federal support under President Donald Trump.
Earlier this month, US Wind filed a request for a preliminary injunction against the Trump Administration to prevent the president from reversing the project’s approval outside of court before the lawsuit could be resolved.
Now, Maryland and Delaware are weighing in on the case, with Brown and Jennings supporting an injunction against the Trump Administration according to court documents acquired by WBOC.
“The State of Delaware and its citizens, including particularly electric utility customers, would experience considerable and irreparable harm if the efforts of the Trump Administration to interfere with the approved US Wind Offshore Wind Project are not stopped,” Delaware Attorney General Jennings’ office argues.
Jennings goes on to outline how onshore facilities in Sussex County would support the project and bring numerous benefits to the First State including grid security, reduced energy costs, and environmental benefits.
Maryland’s Attorney General Brown makes similar arguments, saying US Wind’s project would bring a much-needed source of electricity, provide billions in economic benefits and thousands of jobs, and help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
“Maryland has spent years building our offshore wind future, but the Trump administration's actions threaten that progress and the thousands of jobs this project would create," said Attorney General Brown. “We're filing this brief to defend critical investments in Maryland communities, good-paying jobs for Marylanders, and the clean energy our families need as electricity demand and utility costs continue rising."
US Wind, in filing their request for an injunction, argued a reversal of the project could bankrupt the company. Now with Maryland and Delaware officials backing the project, it remains to be seen whether U.S. District Court Judge Stephanie Gallagher will grant the request.
WBOC will continue to provide the latest updates on the ongoing litigation over US Wind’s proposed project off the shores of Delmarva.