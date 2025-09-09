MARYLAND - Maryland's Department of Health is seeking public input for a federal Rural Health Transformation Program. Community members can submit their project proposals or ideas until Sept. 30.
The Maryland Department of Health announced that they are taking submissions of project proposal or ideas to improve rural health in the state. The input is wanted as the state develops it's proposal for the federal Rural Health Transformation Program, a program administered by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).
More information on submissions can be found at Maryland's Rural Health Transformation Program Request for Information. Submissions are being accepted until Sept. 30. The state health department says they will also be hosting a public webinar on Monday, Sept 15, at 12:30 a.m. to provide further details about submissions and the program.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has allocated a total of $50 billion to the program over five years. State officials say the Rural Health Transformation Program's strategic goals include "prevention and management of chronic diseases, behavioral health, sustainable access to care, workforce development, and innovative care and technology solutions."