MARYLAND - The Maryland Department of Health has announced changes to its Covid-19 webpages and the end of its COVID Alert System as the federal Public Health Emergency concludes.
Information on vaccines, testing, treatment, and data are currently provided on covidLINK.maryland.gov and coronavirus.maryland.gov. This information will be migrating to a new page beginning today. After the migration, these sites will no longer be accessible and visitor’s will be routed to the new location.
COVID data for Maryland will now be available on health.maryland.gov/COVID and the open data portal.
The Health Department is also altering its COVID contact tracing services. The latest outreach system was discontinued on April 25th, with the MD COVID Alert system set to end May 9th. The Department says outreach will continue in response to institutional outbreaks. At-home COVID-19 tests will continue to be distributed by local public health departments.
“We are proud of how receptive Marylanders were to using this technology to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” said Marcia Pearlowitz, Chief of the Contact Tracing Unit at the state health department. “MD COVID Alert was an important tool early in the pandemic, with more than 30% of Marylanders enabling this technology in the first few months of the system's launch. We are trained and ready to use this tool, and our expertise, should we need it again in the future.”
Users of MD COVID Alert will be automatically notified when the application ceases to function.