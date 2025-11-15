DORCHESTER CO. - The Maryland Natural Resources Police are searching for a missing boater in the Chesapeake Bay in the area of Taylor's Island after his boat was found empty.
Police say the missing man is 65-year-old Lonnie James Johnson from Chesapeake Beach. They say officers were dispatched the morning of Nov. 14 after a report of an boater who did not return when scheduled.
They say the boat, a white 23-foot center-console vessel, was found this morning empty in the area of Taylor's Island in Dorchester County after tracking Johnson's cell phone location.
The Maryland Natural Resources Police are searching for Johnson with five other agencies, including Maryland State Police Aviation and the United States Coast Guard, using both dive and aviation resources.
They say anyone who may have seen related boating activity or has information regarding known locations of the missing boater since his departure from Chesapeake Beach should contact the Maryland Natural Resources Police at 410-260-8888.