MARYLAND– The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced over $1.56 million in grant funding for expanding recreation spaces in Eastern Shore communities.
The funds come from the Community Parks and Playgrounds Program part of Gov. Wes Moore’s Fiscal Year 2025 budget. In total, the budget includes more than $47 million for local grants.
The grants can be used to create new parks or to rehabilitate, expand or improve existing parks, according to DNR.
The following projects on Delmarva received funding:
Caroline County
Town of Preston – $127,816 for James T. Wright Park improvements
Dorchester County
City of Cambridge – $183,000 for Mill Street Nature Way Park acquisition
Queen Anne’s County
Town of Centreville – $280,722 for Centreville Wharf Park improvements
Talbot County
Town of Easton – $155,901 for Golton Park renovation
Wicomico County
City of Salisbury – $223,936 for Doverdale Park playground equipment
Worcester County
Town of Berlin – $216,000 for Dr. William Henry Park playground
Town of Ocean City – $239,108 for Little Salisbury Park basketball court and pickleball courts
City of Pocomoke – $133,533 for Cypress Park lighting over pickleball and tennis courts
DNR is now accepting grant proposals for the FY 2026 Community Parks and Playgrounds Program.