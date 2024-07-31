Swing set generic
MARYLAND– The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced over $1.56 million in grant funding for expanding recreation spaces in Eastern Shore communities.

The funds come from the Community Parks and Playgrounds Program part of Gov. Wes Moore’s Fiscal Year 2025 budget. In total, the budget includes more than $47 million for local grants.

The grants can be used to create new parks or to rehabilitate, expand or improve existing parks, according to DNR. 

The following projects on Delmarva received funding:

Caroline County

  • Town of Preston – $127,816 for James T. Wright Park improvements

Dorchester County

  • City of Cambridge – $183,000 for Mill Street Nature Way Park acquisition

Queen Anne’s County

  • Town of Centreville – $280,722 for Centreville Wharf Park improvements

Talbot County

  • Town of Easton – $155,901 for Golton Park renovation

Wicomico County

  • City of Salisbury – $223,936 for Doverdale Park playground equipment

Worcester County

  • Town of Berlin – $216,000 for Dr. William Henry Park playground

  • Town of Ocean City – $239,108 for Little Salisbury Park basketball court and pickleball courts

  • City of Pocomoke – $133,533 for Cypress Park lighting over pickleball and tennis courts

DNR is now accepting grant proposals for the FY 2026 Community Parks and Playgrounds Program. 