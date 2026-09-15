MARYLAND – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has announced the winners of its 2026 Maryland Natural Resource Photo Contest, with a photo featuring a bird and squirrel taking the top prize.
Kyle Smith won the grand prize and first place in the spring category for his photo, “Right Behind You,” which shows an Eastern whip-poor-will perched on a branch as a squirrel approaches from behind.
Smith said the squirrel continued moving closer until it was right next to the bird.
The contest received more than 1,000 entries, which were judged by DNR wildlife and photography experts. Winners were selected in winter, spring, summer and fall categories.
Smith will receive a $700 cash prize, a Maryland State Park and Trail Passport, free entry into next year's contest and five copies of the 2027 calendar featuring his winning photo on the cover.
The public can vote for a Fan Favorite beginning Wednesday, Sept. 16, when the photos will be posted on the department's Facebook page. Voting runs through Oct. 30.
All category winners and the Fan Favorite will be featured in DNR's 2026 calendar, which will be available for purchase later this fall.