CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The Maryland Dove vessel is offering free deck tours while docked in Cambridge on June 30 and July 1.
This trading vessel replica is based off of the original Dove which sailed during the 17th century. The Dove is credited with starting the Maryland St. Mary’s City colony in 1634.
Free tours will be offered to the public on June 30 and July 1 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. This vessel is set to be docked at Long Wharf 2 Yacht Club Drive, Cambridge, MD.
The Maryland Dove is reportedly arriving at its Cambridge dock on June 29 in the afternoon. It is slated to leave that dock on July 2 at 8 a.m.
Those who visit the vessel will be able to walk the ship and learn what life was like while traveling the waterways.
The Maryland Dove can typically be found in Historic St. Mary’s City. Its visit to Cambridge can be credited to a grant from the Maryland Heritage Areas Authority along with funding from Historic St. Mary’s City Foundation.