SALISBURY, Md. - Efforts to lower prescription drug costs in Maryland are moving forward, as the state looks for ways to make medications more affordable for residents.
A representative from the Maryland Prescription Drug Affordability Board spoke before the Wicomico County Council on Tuesday, providing an update on the board’s ongoing work. The initiative is gaining attention — and sparking debate — among healthcare advocates and local pharmacists.
For many Marylanders, the cost of medication remains a significant concern. Recent polling shows that 70 percent of residents worry about high drug prices. Meanwhile, about 30 percent say they have skipped doses, rationed medication, or left prescriptions unfilled due to cost.
Catherine Kirk Robbins with the Maryland Health Care for All Coalition says those numbers highlight the need for action.
"We know that drugs don't work if people can't afford them, and the board has taken real action that will bring relief to state and local government entities," Robbins said.
The Maryland Prescription Drug Affordability Board reviews high-cost medications and sets "upper payment limits" aimed at lowering what patients and government entities pay. The board has already established its first limit on Jardiance, a drug used to treat Type 2 diabetes and heart conditions.
However, some local pharmacists say the policy could have unintended consequences.
Zack Sherr at Apple Discount Drugs says smaller, community pharmacies may face challenges if they are unable to purchase medications at prices that align with the state's limits.
"The problem that we foresee as a small business and our local community pharmacy is that we may not be able to purchase the product as cheap as they're setting the limit that we're allowed to pay for," Sherr said.
He added that if reimbursement rates are set too low, some pharmacies may struggle to keep certain medications in stock.
"We all want lower drug prices, but at the same time, we have to make sure that there's mechanisms in place to make sure that the pharmacies are able to keep these medications in stock for the patients who need them," he said.
As Maryland becomes one of the first states in the nation to implement this kind of approach, the balance between affordability and access remains a key concern.
The board says it will continue reviewing high-cost drugs in the months ahead, with the goal of expanding payment limits and improving affordability for more Maryland residents.