MARYLAND - The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development has announced a series of grants for multiple Eastern Shore counties through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program.
Wicomico, Talbot, and two towns in Caroline County were named as recipients of the funds, allocated for various purposes including infrastructure, low income housing, and food programs.
Federalsburg, in Caroline County, is set to receive $700,000 to go towards the replacement of three sewer pump stations.
“The money provided from DHCD will provide funding for the design and engineering phase of our wastewater treatment pump station replacement,” said Federalsburg Mayor Kimberly Abner. “Our pump stations date back to 1958 and have been limping along and are in need of being replaced before we have a catastrophic failure. Thank you again for helping get the much needed sewer pump stations replaced.”
The Town of Henderson, also in Caroline, is receiving $450,000 for road improvements and storm management, according to the Department of Housing and Community Development.
Talbot County was awarded $465,000 from the program, funding that is planned for construction of a building addition for low income food distribution in Easton. The Department says the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, Saints Peter and Paul constructed the building in 2015 and have seen the need for their services increase. The $450,000 will reportedly assist in meeting those needs.
Wicomico County received a total of $320,000 aimed to continue a countywide housing rehabilitation program for low to moderate income homeowners. The funds will assist with general property rehabilitation and lead abatement. Applicants for funds must have a total household income below 80% of the Area Median Income, the Department says.
“Wicomico County is appreciative of this award that will assist citizens in our community with needed housing repairs, septic and well installations,” said County Executive Julie Giordano. “Many homeowners are going through a difficult time financially, and these resources will assist with maintaining a healthy home.”
The awarded funds are part of the over $5 million state-wide Community Development Block Grant program set aside for 13 projects in 8 Maryland counties. The Department says the grant program began in 1974 and provides funding to both larger metropolitan areas as well as more rural counties.