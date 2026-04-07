MARYLAND - Public libraries on Maryland's Eastern Shore will be losing access to Hoopla, a digital media service where library patrons can download e-books, audiobooks, movies, and more for free on personal devices, starting June 1, according to the Wicomico Public Library.
Wicomico library officials say Eastern Shore Regional Library, Inc. made the decision to cancel the service, which means the Caroline County Public Libraries, the Dorchester County Public Libraries, the Queen Anne's County Public Libraries, the Somerset County Public Libraries, the Talbot County Free Libraries, the Wicomico County Public Libraries, and the Worcester County Libraries will all lose access to Hoopla.
WPL says Hoopla is a popular service within Wicomico libraries, but the service utilizes a 'pay-per-use' model that is difficult to sustain. They say "Because costs increase alongside popularity, this model has reached a point where it is no longer fiscally sustainable for the regional library system."
However, Wicomico Public Libraries also suggests to patrons to explore their other collections of e-books and more through OverDrive, Libby, or their other digital resources.
The library outlines the steps to save Hoopla reading history or favorites lists here: