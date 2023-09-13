MARYLAND (AP)- A ban on broadcasting court audio recordings in Maryland is set to end by next year. The Maryland Supreme Court approved the change during a meeting this week.
The ban will end on January 1st, allowing people to get copies of audio recordings and broadcast them after they are put through a redaction process to shield sensitive information.
Retired Judge Alan Wilner, who chairs Maryland's Standing Committee on Rules of Practice and Procedure, said the committee aimed to give the public access to audio recordings while safeguarding vulnerable witnesses and victims.
When the change takes effect, a judge would be required to find if there is clear and convincing evidence that there is a compelling reason for a redaction. That could include reasons like protecting a vulnerable witness or a defendant's right to a fair trial, and that no substantial harm will be caused by the redaction.
The redaction would only apply to copies of the audio recordings that are given out to the public. Members of the public could still listen to the complete recording if requested by coming to court in person, but they would not be able to keep or broadcast the unredacted version.
The redactions should be as narrow as practicable in scope and duration to effectuate the interest sought to be protected, according to the proposal approved by the court.
The Maryland court changed the rule, which was known as the broadcast ban after a federal court last year ruled that it was unconstitutional to prohibit the broadcast of legally obtained recordings of court hearings.