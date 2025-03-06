Hoopers Island Duck Blind Fire
Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal

HOOPERS ISLAND, MD - The Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating after a burning duck blind was discovered in Dorchester County earlier this week.

According to the Fire Marshal’s Office, a passerby found the fire on Monday, March 3 at about 7 p.m. in a marsh on Hoopersville Road on Hoopers Island.

Investigators say the fire began inside the duck blind but a cause has yet to be determined. It took firefighters just over half an hour to control the flames. 

Total damage is estimated at $2,000. Luckily, no injuries were reported. 

The Maryland Fire Marshal asks anyone with information on either the duck blind’s owner or a suspect in the fire to contact them at 410-713-3780.

 

