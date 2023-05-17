MARYLAND - Fire officials will be knocking on doors to help support the Statewide Maryland Community Risk Reduction Weekend, May 20-21, 2023.
State Fire Marshals say over 40 Marylanders from across the state have lost their lives to fire, and officials are asking that we all come together to ensure that our homes are fire safe and have working smoke alarms installed to help keep our homes safe.
Officials say you can contact the State Fire Marshal's office or your local fire department to request a smoke alarm for your home.
Fire officials say there are two styles of alarms: Photoelectric and Ionization.
- Photoelectric smoke detectors are best at detecting large smoke particles from slow, smoldering fires.
- Ionization smoke alarms are generally more responsive to flaming fires. They have a small amount of radioactive material between two electrically charged plates, which ionizes the air and causes current to flow between the plates.
Either smoke alarm can be used, according to fire officials. They ask that if your alarm is more than 10 years old to change out the system completely. This goes for both the stand alone and the hard-wired. It's important to keep these maintained. If an alarm sounds, react immediately and without hesitation dial 911 for help.
Here are the top 5 MOST important items that Fire Marshals ask you do to keep you and your family safe in case a fire was to breakout in your residence:
- Placement of Alarms: Have working smoke alarms on every level of your home, They should be placed outside each sleeping area and inside each bedroom. Test them monthly and if you find a problem reach out for help. Replace the alarms if they are 10 years or older. This goes both for Hard-wired as well.
- Close Before You Doze: At night, make sure all bedroom doors are closed, and be sure to close all doors behind you when you are escaping a fire. This will prevent the spread of smoke and fire throughout your home and give you time to be rescued if trapped by a fire.
- Develop an Escape Plan: Meet with your family and develop an escape plan, have two ways out of every room. Make sure door locks can be opened without using a key, and that bedroom windows are operational from the inside. Have a meeting place outside the home so your family can ensure everyone got out. Practice this plan every 6 months and if you have guest that are staying over inform them as well in case a fire was to occur.
- Get Out and Stay Out: Get out and Stay Out Always! Once out, NEVER EVER go back inside a burning building! You will not come back out alive.
- Call 911: Once out, make that 911 call immediately to the fire department to get them started as soon as possible. When calling try and stay calm, account for everyone that is with you and give a good and complete address to your location. Stay on with the dispatcher they will ask you questions to help the responding fire department.
If you know someone that requires a Hard of Hearing Smoke Alarm and Bed Shaker, you can visit: Our Application Process | fabscom-maryland and request one to be installed.