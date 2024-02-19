MARYLAND - Maryland Governor Wes Moore has ordered state flags to fly half-staff tomorrow in honor of Civil Rights Heroes Day.
Maryland’s flags will be lowered on February 20th from sunrise to sunset in observance Civil Rights Heroes Day, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR). DNR says the day recognizes the efforts, sacrifices, and courage of civil rights and abolition leaders throughout history.
Moore proclaimed February 20th as Civil Rights Heroes Day in Maryland last year.
“Our nation’s civil rights leaders’ legacies transcend race, nationality, and religion to inspire action and promote equality all over the world,” said Governor Wes Moore in his 2023 proclamation. “We will continue to lead in honor of their memory and for the future of all Marylanders, as we seek to form a more perfect union both in our state and across the nation.”