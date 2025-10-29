Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT THURSDAY... ...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM THURSDAY TO 4 AM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, around one foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Coastal Flood Warning, around two feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Dorchester, Wicomico and Somerset Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 4 AM EDT Thursday. For the Coastal Flood Warning, from 4 AM Thursday to 4 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Widespread flooding of vulnerable areas will result in an elevated threat of property damage to homes and businesses near the waterfront and shoreline. Water will be around 2 feet above ground level in some areas resulting in a sufficient depth to close numerous roads and threaten homes and businesses. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays resulting in some road closures and flooding of vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CAMBRIDGE MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 29/10 PM 3.6 1.6 1.7 1 MINOR 30/11 AM 4.3 2.3 2.6 1 MODERATE 31/12 AM 4.2 2.2 2.2 1-2 MODERATE 31/11 AM 3.6 1.6 1.9 2 MINOR 01/12 AM 2.9 0.9 0.9 1-2 NONE 01/01 PM 2.3 0.3 0.4 1 NONE BISHOPS HEAD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.7 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 1.6 FT, MAJOR 2.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 29/09 PM 3.7 1.6 1.9 2 MODERATE 30/09 AM 4.3 2.2 2.6 2 MAJOR 30/08 PM 4.4 2.3 2.5 2-3 MAJOR 31/09 AM 3.5 1.4 1.7 3 MINOR 31/10 PM 3.0 0.9 1.0 3 NONE 01/10 AM 2.6 0.5 0.6 2 NONE CRISFIELD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 5.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.3 FT, MODERATE 1.8 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 30/08 AM 3.9 1.7 2.4 1 MINOR 30/08 PM 4.5 2.3 2.5 1 MODERATE 31/08 AM 3.8 1.6 2.2 1 MINOR 31/09 PM 3.2 1.0 1.2 1 NONE 01/10 AM 2.5 0.3 0.7 1 NONE &&