Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Up to one-half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Dorchester, Wicomico and Somerset Counties. * WHEN...From noon today to 4 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is possible in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive through flooded roadways. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CAMBRIDGE MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/06 AM 2.5 0.5 0.9 1 NONE 11/06 PM 3.2 1.2 1.3 2 NONE 12/06 AM 3.3 1.3 1.7 1-2 NONE 12/07 PM 2.7 0.7 0.8 1 NONE 13/06 AM 1.7 -0.3 0.3 1 NONE 13/07 PM 1.9 -0.1 0.1 2-3 NONE BISHOPS HEAD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.7 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 1.6 FT, MAJOR 2.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/03 AM 2.7 0.6 1.0 1 NONE 11/04 PM 3.2 1.1 1.3 2-3 MINOR 12/03 AM 3.2 1.1 1.6 2-3 MINOR 12/04 PM 2.7 0.6 0.8 1 NONE 13/04 AM 1.7 -0.4 0.1 1-2 NONE 13/04 PM 1.8 -0.3 0.0 2 NONE CRISFIELD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 5.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.3 FT, MODERATE 1.8 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/02 PM 3.5 1.2 1.2 1 MINOR 12/02 AM 3.2 1.0 1.6 1 NONE 12/03 PM 3.0 0.8 0.8 1 NONE 13/02 AM 2.0 -0.2 0.6 1 NONE 13/03 PM 2.5 0.3 0.4 1 NONE &&