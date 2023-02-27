Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Mostly sunny skies this morning will give way to occasional showers during the afternoon. High 52F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 43F. E winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.